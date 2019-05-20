Northern govs go tough on kidnappers, bandits, others

Share This





















•To include offences in penal code

•As Lalong heads northern govs

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

As a way to check the increasing security challenges, such as kidnapping, cattle rustling, incessant communal clashes, inciting religious preaching and suicide bombings among others facing the North, the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) said it would incorporate these offences into its Penal Code.

The outgoing chairman of the Forum, who is also the governor of Borno state, Alhaji KashimShettima disclosed this at the Forum’s meeting held in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, members of the Forum find it judicially imperative to include such into the Penal Code as most of such criminal activities were not properly codified in the criminal justice system of Northern Nigeria.

He added that the Forum has established a committee of Attorneys-General of the 19 Northern States to critically examine the provisions of the criminal justice system vis-à-vis, the emergent criminal activities, with a view to ensuring that perpetrators of such criminal offences are brought to justice.

He further said that the Forum advised all State Houses of Assembly in the 19 Northern States to make amendments and modifications to the existing criminal justice system.

The northern governors appealed to the Federal Government to strategize and come up with measures that could deal with insecurity in the region permanently.

Shettima thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick and immediate response to the issues of insecurity in the region which he noted was deteriorating.

Meanwhile, the Forum has elected Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong as the New Chairman as baton changed hands with effect from 29th May 2019.

Lalong was unanimously at the Forum’s meeting held at Kaduna, Friday.

He takes over from theoutgoing Chairman Governor KashimShettima of Borno State whose four years tenure has expired.

Lalong who was returned for a second term as Governor of Plateau State thanked the members of the Forum for the confidence reposed in him and promised to meet with the expectations of the region even as he solicited for their cooperation and support in order to move the region forward.