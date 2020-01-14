Northern Govs condole with Dahiru Bauchi, family over wife’s death

Share This





















By Our reporter

The Northern Governors Forum has condoled with Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, prominent Islamic scholar and leader of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria over the death of his wife, Aishatu Tahir Usman Bauchi.

In a statement signed by Makut Simon Macham, the media aide to the chairman of the forum and plateau state Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, described the death as a great loss not only to the family but to the larger society.

The statement reads; “Northern governors share in the pain and grief of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, his family and the entire Tijjaniyya Movement as her death has created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill”.

“The NGF also holds that the legacies left behind by the deceased will continue to be cherished and her memory honored for all the good deeds she engaged in particularly, helping the poor and less privileged.”

Lalong urged the revered Islamic scholar and members of his family to accept the sad development as the will of Allah, and pray to God to comfort them and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.