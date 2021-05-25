Northern Governors express shock over death of Chief of Army Staff

Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has expressed deep shock over the air crash involving an airforce plane that killed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, his aides and crew members in Kaduna last Friday.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong in a statement said the Forum is distressed over the sad incident which claimed the lives of the Army Chief and other officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces who were on an official assignment in the cause of advancing the security and peace of the country.

Lalong said it was another sad day in the history of the nation as it has lost patriotic Nigerians who gave their lives to the defence of the territorial integrity of the country, and also ensuring that its citizens live in peace and security.

He said “ Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru was a committed soldier whose passion for defending Nigeria was very clear throughout his military career even before his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff. Since his appointment, we have engaged him as Northern Governors Forum and individually as Governors towards enhancing the security and safety of our States, region and the nation at large. Within the few months he held sway, we have seen improvements and high resolve to bringing an end to insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities. We had been working on consolidating this before this tragic incident that took his life and that of others working with him. We are highly shocked and pained”.

Lalong while condoling with the the President and Commander in Chief Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army, families of the deceased officers and men, as well as the entire Nigerian Armed Forces said the sad event is deeply regrettable but should not deter the Armed Forces from giving their best in the service of the nation just as the deceased COAS, officers and men did before their tragic death.