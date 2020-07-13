North West: Troops kill scores of bandits, recover 711 cows, 592 sheep, rams

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Ex Sahel Sanity have succeeded in neutralizing scores of bandits, recovering of 711 rustled cows, 592 sheep and rams within one week with the commencement of the operations been commissioned by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant Tukur Yusuf Buratai last week Monday.

This was disclosed at a press briefing by the Acting Director Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko at Super Camp 4 Faskari yesterday.

According to General Onyeuko, on the 6th of July, a few hours after inauguration of the Sahel Sanity operation, the troops received a distress call of the attack on innocent civilians by bandits in Yar Gamji in Batsari LGA of Katsina state.

“The troops quickly mobilized to the area and engaged the criminals, neutralizing scores in the process. The situation was quickly brought under control and the troops subsequently dominated the area with patrols denying criminal elements freedom of action.

“Furthermore, on the 7July 2020 following the receipt of credible intelligence on the sighting of armed bandits at Magira, Makwaruwa, Garin Damo, Kasale Made, Dadin Kowa, Gangara and Shadama in Sabon Birni and Isa LGAs of Sokoto State, troops mobilized to the area immediately and pursued the armed bandits who exchanged fire with the troops.

“Due to superior fire power by the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, 2 of the fleeing bandits were neutralized while many others escaped with gunshot wounds. One motorcycle was recovered from the bandits.

“Also the same day, an aggressive fighting patrol of our troops intercepted bandits with a large number of rustled cows from Jangemi village forest to Kwaren Ganuwa. On sighting the troops, the bandits fled towards Munhaye forest during which troops recovered 250 Cows and 150 Rams after the encounter.

“Furthermore, the same day armed bandits and cattle rustlers were sighted crossing Kwaren Ganuwa towards Tsafe.The troops gave them a hot pursuit and made contact with them, after exchange of fire the bandits abandoned their loot and fled.

“Troops recovered 117 cows and 34 sheep. Again on receiving a credible intelligence, the troops sprang an ambush at Gidan Jaja in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State the bandits fled with heavy gunshot wounds abandoning One AK 47 rifle in the process.

Similarly, troops on mobile patrol intercepted 3 armed bandits who opened fire on the troops during which one of the bandits was neutralized while others fled in disarray. One AK 47 rifle and one motorcycle were recovered in the process.

“The gallant troops have continued to dominate the area as a means of confidence building for the residents and farmers to continue their agricultural activities”, General Onyeuko has added.

