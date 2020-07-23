North east: Troops arrest 8 bandits’, rescue kidnapped victims, animals

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have arrested 8 armed bandits and rescued kidnapped victims and several animals.

The Military in a statement issued yesterday by Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operations began on the 18 Jul 2020, when troops deployed at Gundumi in Isah LGA of Sokoto State arrested 2 suspected bandits namely; Marti Abdullahi and Abdullahi Muazu.

He added that; at Teke Mai Filoti village in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State, the troops arrested 2 notorious bandits; Gabbe Muhammadu and Muhammad Bello known for involvement in kidnapping and robbery activities.

“Similarly, on 18 July 2020, troops deployed at Nahuta village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State arrested 2 bandits namely Mohammed Lawal and Useni Abubakar who were identified by locals to have carried out several attacks in Nahuta village at various times.”

“Also, the troops arrested 2 more suspected bandits at Yar Tasha village.”

The statement added that while in custody, one of the suspects’ phone line received a call from other suspected bandits urging him to quickly meet up with them for an impending attack. Efforts are currently on to track and arrest the callers. Meanwhile, all arrested suspects are currently in custody undergoing investigation.

“Additionally, on 19 July 2020, troops exploited and recovered 20 cows rustled by the bandits in the process. Furthermore, troops deployed at Funtua responded to a distress call on armed bandits activities in Kankara LGA, went in pursuit of the fleeing bandits and recovered 8 cows which were subsequently handed over to the owners.

“Similarly, troops responded to a distress call at Unguwar Tabo where armed bandits invaded and kidnapped one Nuhu Gambo. The victim escaped as the bandits abandoned him and fled due to the troops’ unabating pursuit. Also, on 22 July 2020 troops of Forward Operating Base Bingi acting on credible information of armed bandits activities around Ragwada Forest under Maru LGA stormed a bandits hideout in the area. Bandits fled the hideout abandoning 3 motorcycles which were recovered by the troops.”

