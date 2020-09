Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed,Bauchi

A PDP stalwart Mallam Bibi Dogo has explained that in the interest of fairness and brotherhood, North East should be allowed to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Bibi Dogo stated this in a statement he distributed to newsmen in Bauchi.

He said North East is the most backward region when compared with other regions in the country.

