North East Commission to ensure better lives for Nigerian refugees -Tarfa

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Chairman of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), retired Major General Paul Tarfa has said that the Commission will work to ensure better lives for Nigerian refugees.

Tarfa, made this known on Tuesday, while taking over the humanitarian and material resources from the Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative (PCNI).

He said the commission will ensure that thousands of refugees currently in Cameroon, Chad, Niger Republic and those that are in the country will be properly taken care of.

“The whole issue is about humanitarian development. We will ensure proper repatriation of refugees from the neighboring countries and rehabilitate them.

“We will also ensure that they get the shelter they need to enable them Pick up again. We are not only focusing on them alone but those that are scattered across the country will also be taken care of”.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the Commission, Muhammed Alkali said the commission will also ensure a conducive environment for the refugees.

He said basic infrastructure such as; Markets, roads and other necessary infrastructure are provided.

“We know that Nigerian refugees want to come home. It is not their making that they found themselves in this condition, so we will do whatever we can within the provision of the act establishing the commission to give them what is required”.

He commended PCNI for laying a good foundation towards ensuring better lives for the refugees, saying that the commission will improve on their achievements.