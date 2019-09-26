Non implementation of maritime law hinders job creation -Minister

Share This





















By Albert Akota

Minister of State for Transportation, Hon. Gbemisola Saraki has stressed the need for full implementation of maritime law in order to create jobs for the teeming Nigerian youths in the maritime subsector.

The Minister who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Lagos yesterday, expressed disappointment that the Cabotage Act passed many years ago has not been fully implemented.

“We have to go back again to look at the issue of the shipping industry and cabotage, and the main issues right now is that of port decongestion, and I was humbled to be one of the people who passed the cabotage Act and many years later, to see that it has not been fully implemented is a bit disheartening.

“I can assure you that the Maritime sector as it is done anywhere else in the world, is a sector that can create a lot of jobs and opportunities,” she said.