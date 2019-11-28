No work permit, no employment in Saudi, Kano govt. rules

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board (KSPWB) has said that henceforth, it will not employ any casual worker in Saudi Arabia without a valid working identification approved by the Saudi Arabian authorities.

This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, Hadiza Abbas Sanusi and issued to media organizations yesterday.

She said, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Muhammad Abba Dambatta, dropped the hint during a special meeting with management, board members and centre officers of the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

She said the E.S. pointed out that the move was as a result of some negative experiences encountered during the last hajj and to enhancing the general activities of the outfit at the Holy land during and before the 2020 Hajj exercise.

Mrs Sanusi added that the E. S. also disclosed that the agency has set up various committees with the members from various departments and the centre officers who would work hand in hand for effective service delivery.

On his part, according to the statement, the Chairman of the Board, Sheiklh Abdallah Saleh Pakistan, charged the centre officers to fear Allah in the discharge of their duties and to also extend total support and corporation to the Board with a view to having a hitch free pilgrims registration exercise.