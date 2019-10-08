No sacred cow in anti-corruption fight – Magu

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu yesterday vowed to go after every corrupt person(s) no matter how highly placed in the country.

He further stated that the EFCC factors had actually made some state governors in Nigeria from attending flashy engagements such as birthday parties abroad, stressing that the factor is helping the government to overcome corruption tendencies.

Magu who disclosed this while interacting with journalists in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, lamented that corruption is a disaster and evil that affects everybody which demand collective spirit to fight it, maintaining that the commission cannot fight it alone.

He explained that the desire to move forward in the fight against corruption prompted his visit to Benue state, with the aim to mobilize everyone including those at the rural areas.

“I’m in Makurdi with the desire to mobilize everybody to be party of the fight against corruption. You will agree with with me that corruption is still pushing. I met someone who described corruption as a rain. So, corruption is still beating everyone in Nigeria. That is the essence of establishing our office in Makurdi, to bring the services closer to the people.

“So we cannot do it alone. We are here to mobilize every human being to join the fight against corruption in Benue. We also realize that you journalists have the responsibility to fight corruption. The Media (Journalists) are corruption hurters which is why you chose the profession because it all about investigation and journalists are investigators. You must join hand with the Commission for it to get greater successes in the fight.

“Governors no longer attend flashy birthday parties unlike before. The fear and factors of EFCC is making them not to do so, even when they go, they are being careful and cautious of whatever they do or say.

“The political inclination is no longer an issue. I don’t care who you are, where you come from and there is no question of identifying chairman of a political party. If you are corrupt, I will go after you. You can see all the two governors convicted were all APC governors. There is no political inclination, you can’t turn me round. If you are corrupt, we usually conduct thorough preliminary investigation before we come after you. That is why if you are invited to EFCC, you should know that there must be something.

“We should be able to do a lots of things against corruption and it is no longer business as usual. Therefore, corruption is not as reckless as before definitely”, Magu stated.

The EFCC boss revealed that the whistle blower strategy is working despite the delay in payment, adding the payment take little time because of rudiment of court process where the Judge has to take a decision and give direct and appeal to anyone with usual information to approach the commission so they can work on it and thereafter, pay such people.

He disclosed that the commission has embarked on raiding of hideouts, intimating that they raided a place at Ado Ekiti while they are also making efforts to chase the yahoo boys as well as other Fraudsters, adding that they have gotten a lot of convictions.