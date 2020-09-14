No plans to reopen border – Buhari

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

President Muhammad Buhari has said that his administration is not ready to reopened the borders for the importation of food in to the country.

The President who was represented by the Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Sabo Nanono stated this weekend, while fielding questions from journalists at Sir, Ahmadu Bello International Airport Birnin Kebbi.

He added that the issue of opening the borders is not the priority of this administration.

He then emphasized that the present administration is ready to empower the farmers to enable them produce effectively.

He explained further that rice produced in Niger, Taraba, Jigawa, Kebbi States can feed the whole country.

