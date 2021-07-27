National News

No PDP Gov can be intimidated to join APC again, says Tambuwal

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
How Fulani herder aided escape of Baptist school student
Next Article
Buhari off to London for education summit, medical check up
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
Gunmen abduct another paramount ruler in Kaduna https://t.co/ZfL2EgK5qN
3 hours ago
IPOB: Why we didn’t produce Kanu in court https://t.co/Ulk3I44NOq
3 hours ago
Buhari signs N982bn 2021 supplementary budget https://t.co/KEvuggNyBF
3 hours ago
CVR: Over 1m Nigerians register within 4 weeks, INEC discloses https://t.co/3nV0dm1Csc
3 hours ago
IGP announces new NPF manpower devt policy https://t.co/g54zURjFrQ
3 hours ago
We Are Social Too