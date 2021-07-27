No PDP Gov can be intimidated to join APC again, says Tambuwal

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Monday night claimed that Governors on the platform of the party, who joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) did so to avoid being prosecuted after leaving office

Tambuwal, who is the Governor of Sokoto State, has however vowed that the remaining PDP Governors will not be intimidated.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, who was represented by the Taraba State Governor, Architect Darius Ishaku, said these at the Bauchi State Government House banquet hall during a gala night in honour of the PDP Governors.

In the words of Tambuwal, “Those running and leaving the PDP are going to where their sins are forgiven

“So, if you are a bad and corrupt man, you go over to APC to where your sins will be forgiven.

“But we do not agree and believe in intimidation. We will remain in the PDP, we will capture power and improve Nigeria”, he assured.

According to Tambuwal, the only hope Nigerians have left is in the PDP, adding, “the party will regain power in 2023 and improve the living standards of Nigerians.

“As your Governor earlier mentioned, we have no hope except in PDP, we will live in the PDP, we will savage whatever the country is left of when we regain power in 2023.

“If you look around, only in the PDP states projects are ongoing, I am sure speaking the facts and the minds of many Nigerians”, he said.

Among those in attendance at the gala night were; Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa); Udom Emmanuel, (Akwa Ibom); Duoye Diri (Bayelsa); Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Godwin Obaseki (Edo); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Seyi Makinde( Oyo); Nyesom Wike( Rivers) and Zamfara Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu.