No part of Nigeria will suffer neglect under Buhari – Boss Mustapha

From Umar Dankano, Yola

The Federal government has reiterated its commitment in providing meaningful infrastructural development to all communities in the country.

Secretary to the Federal government (SGF),Boss Mustapha gave the assurance in Yola weekend while commissioning some projects executed by the Ecological Funds Office (EFO) under his supervision in Adamawa state.

These projects commissioned were ; a 3.9 kilometres road and storm water drainage at Federal College of Education Yola, and 18.5 Kilometres road in Garaha village in Hong local government Area.

Mustapha said, President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government has resolved to carry all parts of Nigeria along in project implementation.

He noted that in the last five years, the Buhari’s administration has given out 280 ecological intervention projects across the country, noting that such feat was unprecedented in the history of the country.

He added that so far, 210 of the projects have been completed and commissioned while the rest are at various stages of completion.

“The approval of this project by Mr. President is testimony to the present administration’s promise that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration.

“ To further consolidate on the gains of this giant stride, the federal government’s execution of project’s across the country also demonstrates the sincerity of the administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry,” Mustapha said.

Mustapha noted that the project was one of the twenty three ecological intervention projects approved by president Muhammadu Buhari for the second quarter of 2018 adding that the contract was awarded by the federal executive council (FEC), on Nov 28, 2018.

“The importance of this project cannot be over emphasized as it is expected to address the devastating effects of erosion and flood menace within the communities and institution,

“The completion of the projects underscored the Federal government’s concerted effort and sincerity of purpose in tackling problems of its citizens”.Mustapha maintained.

In her remarks,the permanent secretary, ecological fund office, Dr. Habiba Lawal said the projects were initiated through requests for an urgent intervention forwarded to the ecological fund office by the provost of federal college of education Yola and SGF Mustapha (himself) in order to arrest the continuous erosion, flood and other ecological challenges in the institution,communities and to avoid further environmental degradation, loss of lives and properties.

She noted that the timely completion of the project was made possible through the efforts of the project contractor and consultant who worked tirelessly to ensure minimum loss of time in the project implementation schedule and complemented on the other hand with very close monitoring and prompt honouring of all contractual obligations by the EFO Office.

