No new coronavirus case in Nigeria – FG

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The federal government yesterday declared that there is no new confirmed case of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja while giving update on the situation in the country, the Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire said tests conducted on 14 people during contact tracing of first case of (COVID-19) proved negative.

The Minister said those who contacted the Italian man are under self-supervised isolation and have been provided with temperature monitoring tools.

“Currently, the contact tracing of the index case has identified 19 contacts in Lagos, 29 contacts in Ogun, including the driver that picked him (the Italian) up from the airport. There is no fresh case.

“We are in touch with these contacts that are under self-supervised isolation and the states have provided them with temperature monitoring tools.”

The minister explained that the Italian was being treated at the holding facility in Yaba, Lagos.

He explained that the Italian was stable and was seen walking around his room at the medical facility.

He said the facility at Gwagwalada is still under construction and will soon be finished.

Speaking further, he said the ICU in Gwagwalada hospital will be used if the need arises.

He also warned the public against creating unnecessary panic or stock mask as it is not necessary because the case is still just one.

The minister also cautioned schools to detest from enforcing parents to buy masks for the wards as they have no need for it.

“It is important for Nigerians to focus on facts and not on fear so as not to generate panic. The citizens should also desist from spreading fake news, especially on social media.”

He said screening is in place at the international airports.

He explained that the reason some people believe they are not being screened is because they are not screened with the hand-held thermal machine.

Mr Ehanire also added that people do not need to mask, especially when they are not coughing, sneezing or ill.

Coronavirus first case in Nigeria was brought by an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on Feb. 25 from Milan, Italy for a brief business visit.

The case is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Ehanire said “The ministry is working with the Lagos and Ogun state governments to carry contact tracing and other response