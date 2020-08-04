No member of Edo Assembly endorse Ize-Iyamu — Speaker

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Edo State House of Assembly has declared that no member of the State house of Assembly endorsed the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

He accused dissident members-elect of impersonating the leadership of the legislative arm which was proclaimed by the State Governor on June 17, 2019.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Frank Okiye disclosed this on Tuesday during the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) campaign rally for the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in Edo State at Ward 3 in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the State.

The clarification was in response to sponsored reports that Edo Assembly Deputy speaker, Hon Yekini Idiaye on Monday led four other legislators, to endorse Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the Candidate who is yet to officially flag-off his Governorship election campaign in the State.

But, the House Leader, Hon. Rowland Asoro who represented the Speaker at the rally, said that there is no cause for alarm, adding that the house of Assembly is intact.

He however expressed regret for Mr. Emmanuel Agbaje (APC Akoko-Edo II Constituency) who recently followed to the path of perfidy by accepting bribe to do the bidding of a political godfather in the State.

According to him, “For those of us in Edo State House of Assembly, comprising 10 members have resolved not to collect money and do the bidding of anyone.

He lauded the State Governor Godwin Obaseki for his productiveness in fighting the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the State.

Addressing party faithful in Ward 3, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki, said that his perception about the people of Akoko-Edo has not change despite ignoble motives of two Citizens from the locality who recently breached the trust of their Constituents.

According to him, “In the past 30 years or more, I am the Governor that has supported the people of Akoko-Edo more, even in terms of appointments, according to available records.

“When I came, they said Akoko-Edo had been marginalised. They said Akoko-Edo is one of the most underdeveloped Local Government Area in Edo State. What did I do? I said, I am a man who fears God; When I came, I gave Akoko-Edo Managing Director of Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDTMA). I also made sure that Akoko-Edo person becomes the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly. Before now, has Akoko-Edo person ever held such position? No! Have I not done well for you?”, he declared.

The Governor thereafter announced the award of that Imogan, Ibilo-Ikiru road construction in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area.

He disclosed that his administration plan to construct Ibilo-Igarra-Auchi federal Government road which had been in deplorable condition for years, if he is re-elected for a second term in office.

The Chairman of PDP Campaign Council for Edo Governorship election, Chief Dan Orbih, berated the dissident members-elect for parading themselves as Lawmakers haven failed to present themselves for inauguration, describing the purported endorsement of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu by the absentee members-elect as “shameful and unlawful”.

He praised the Governor for restoring sanity on the corridor of power in Edo State and for rescuing the State from oppressors.

On his part, the State Deputy Governor, Hon. Philip Shaibu, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the former Governor of the State, Adams Oshiomhole.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...