No meaningful development without peace, says – NCPC boss

By Albert Akota

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam said without Peace there will be no meaningful development.

He made this assertion yesterday while playing host to Members of the Plateau State Journalists Forum, Abuja, in his office.

Rev. Pam admonished the Journalists to always giving the right reports that will bring about peace in the society.

The NCPC scribe urged Nigerians to build a culture of peace, adding that “stability is what we lack in Africa. Government and people should be steady for a peaceful and calm environment”.

The No.1 Christian Pilgrim Officer of the Federation thanked the Plateau State Journalists Forum for their visit, affirming that his success story cannot be complete without the role of Journalists from Plateau state and the media as a whole.

He charged them to always project the good image of Plateau as a peaceful state with the capacity to lead.

He further assured them of effective collaboration between the Commission and the Association.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Plateau State Journalists Forum, Tobias Lengs Dapam said they were at the Commission to congratulate the Executive Secretary on his well-deserved appointment and applauded him for his achievements on peace.

Dapam commended the NCPC boss for his eventful leadership at NCPC.

He urged the Executive Secretary to continue playing the good role of a spiritual father and a leader.

The Chairman expressed desire to partner with the NCPC in promoting and projecting the good image of the Commission through documentary and features.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a plague of honour by members of the Association.