No going back on IPPIS for civil servants -Buhari

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted that the current policy on Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) would not be reversed.

He therefore declared that any opposition of the directive is tantamount to economic sabotage.

Represented by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isah Ali Ibrahim Pantami, President Buhari stated this over the weekend in a speech at the 29th convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology Minna.

He said that, the policy “is irreversible. “

According to him, “Nigeria is currently besotted with multifaceted challenges and we are equally adopting a multi prong approach in order to combat them. Our effort is appreciable and the successes recorded so far are also encouraging.

“Some of the solutions we have adopted may be painstaking but we are resolute and confident that in the end our country will be a better place for all

“Just as we are diversifying our economy tapping into our strings of revenue to revamp our economy we have also remained resolute in ensuring that we plug the loopholes in public finance so as to eliminate fraud and retrieve funds which can be used to address challenges such as infrastructural deficit and unemployment

“It is for this reason that my administration gave a directive that every employee of the federal government of Nigeria including the federal universities must be enrolled in the IPPIS.

“This decision, as mindful as its sectoral policy is, is irreversible and as such any opposition to this directive is an unwelcomed tendency towards economic sabotage.”

President Buhari said the government would continue to revamp the education sector to make it deliver quality education to Nigerians which is why the second largest allocation of N150billion was allocated to the sector in addition to another N272billion to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdullahi Bala said 168 students were withdrawn from the institution during the academic year “for various reasons bordering on poor academic performance misconduct and abscondment.”

Among those shown the exit doors were 120 undergraduate and 48 postgraduate students, Bala said describing the action “ as very painful but necessary” for the growth of the university and expressed the hope that the decision “ will send a message to the students that we expect the best from them as much as possible”.

Prof. Bala added that a total of 4,502 students were graduated out of which 57 of the first degrees came out with first class saying that

3,597 students received first degrees, while 629 were awarded master degrees. 94 others with doctorate degrees while 182 were awarded with post-graduate diplomas.