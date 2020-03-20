No case of coronavirus in Kebbi, says Kebbi govt

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has said that the state has no record of any cases of coronavirus but a committee has been setup to prevent the importation of the outbreak infection into the state.

Addressing a press conference yesterday at the Malaria Control Units Birnin Kebbi, the Commissioner of Health Hon Ja’afar Mohammed said that the state government has put all the machineries on ground to ensure that people will entering the state have been screen.

He stated further that the measure is also includes instituting screening of all travellers coming into the state through air and land boarders “you see all this is been done in collaboration with port health division of the Federal Ministry of Health,” he added.

He stated that an isolated camp has been established for quarantine of all suspected cases identified through the state surveillance system which was intensified at all levels adding that community sensitization to create awareness on measure to be taken to prevent the disease transmission.

“Campaign is ongoing in the community alongside active search of possible suspects, our success depends on the media and individual collective responsibility,” he said.

He then urged all the people of the state to remain calm and focus and cooperate with our health care providers on adherence to infection preventive measures such as positive health behavior through practice of high standard of personal hygiene, use of protective device such as sneezing, use of alcohol of mouth or nose during coughing or sneezing, use of alcohol based hand rubs or soap.