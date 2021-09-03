NNDC to ventures into power generation, gas processing – Official

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) Limited is to venture into power generation, gas processing and other main stream activities.

Chairman Board of Directors of the Company, Alh. Tanimu Yakubu disclosed this while presenting the financial statement of the company during the 52nd annual general meeting of the company in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, the conglomerate intends to go well beyond upstream activities in their four hydrocarbon blocks in the Benue and Chad Basin.