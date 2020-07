NLC’s President calls for downward review of petroleum pump price

Share This





















The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Ayuba Waba, has called for the downward review of the curent price of petroleum products in Nigeria.

Waba made the call on Tuesday while responding to questions from newsmen in Jalingo, capital of Taraba.

He described the recent increment in pump price of petrol as a means to exploit Nigerians to enrich few oil marketers.

The labour leader added that with the increase,the Federal Government was aiding the oil marketers to enrich themselves at the detriment of the entire Nigerian population.

He stressed that the new pump price was not necessary as the price of crude oil in the international markets had not increased in the recent times which was one of the reasons given by the oil marketers.

” Essentially, it is about the exploitation of Nigerians as the Federal Government seems to be protecting the oil marketers rather than defending the citizens.”

He said that the government should not leave the control of this very important commodity to oil marketers because they said that the exchange rate had gone up.

He said that rather the government should regulate the prices of petroleum products so as to fulfil one of its electioneering to Nigerians.

“And if you say it is because of oil price which has also not gone up in the international markets then this is double tragedy,”he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...