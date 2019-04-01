NLC, NUT condemn salary cut by Niger govt.

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Niger State chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and Nigeria Union of Teachers NUT have condemned the state government cut down of the civil servants March 2019 salary payment which they described as most unfortunate.

The two Unions in their separate press statements made available to the media yesterday in Minna expressed dismay and heartfelt regret over such move by the state governor who was just been reelected for second term.

NLC chairman, Comrade Yahaya Idris Ndako who frowned at the use of consultant and office of Head of Service in the payment of the worker’s salary expressed concern that it was done without explanations from the government.

Ndako called on the civil servants to be calm assuring them of the Union’s relentless effort in addressing the abnormality.

Also, the Principal Assistant Secretary General of NUT, Comrade Labaran Garba in his statement called on the state government to as a matter of fair play, justice and equity include teachers in the 25% salary increment noting that teachers salaries were no linger protected in the State.

He explained that the teachers noticed the short falls in their individual bank alerts.

He decried the way and manner teachers are been relegated by government especially their welfare package, noted that teachers were the least paid in the state civil service in Niger state.

However, the NUT has called for a meeting which will hold today by 10am at NUT House, Tunga in Minna.

He charged for prompt attendance by members as matters concerning their welfare would be discussed at the meeting.