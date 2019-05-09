NLC, Ngige bicker over attack on protesting workers

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has denied inviting thugs to attack protesting workers who blocked the entrance to his residence in Abuja on Wednesday.

The ministers denial follows and allegation against him by the President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, that he was the brain behind the attack on workers, saying that, the scene is barbaric The NLC Wednesday protested against the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, for his refusal to inaugurate the board of National Social Insurance Trust Fund with Frank Kokori as the chairman.

During the attack, some workers were injured and were taken to the National Hospital in Abuja for treatment, according to Wabba.

He accused the minister of hiring thugs to attack them.

.He said, ‘The act today is barbaric; where maximum force has been used on workers. And live bullets have been used on them. Whereas workers went with bare hands but you have seen what has happened.

“They were carrying weapons and arms. And as I talk to you, we have four people in the hospital apart from those that were injured by bullets. You can see all of them are here and clearly we are going to invite our largest organ by tomorrow.”

However, a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Nwachukwu Obidiwe, said contrary to reports being mischievously circulated in the media, the minister and his family who are in trauma did not invite thugs.

“He had no knowledge of it, or had a hand in the alleged manhandling of any worker.”.

The statement reads in part: “The private residence of the Minister of Labour was, early this morning (4 a.m.), invaded by the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and his members.

“These members, among whom are tanker drivers, some with ferocious looks, also barricaded the gate to the residence of the minister with two long trucks.

“They chanted war songs and prevented the Hon. Minister, his wife, children and other aides from either leaving or gaining access to the compound.

“Comrade Waba later left and returned with re-enforcement.

“The presence of these strange faces and mounting war songs sent heavy panic on the family members, especially children and female aides who thought the sudden early morning assemblage were of the underworld.

“Some of these unknown faces and the two tanker lorries blocking the entrance to the house are still there as I send this press statement.

"I therefore wish to state that, contrary to reports being mischievously circulated in the media, the minister and his family who are in trauma did not invite thugs.

“He had no knowledge of it, or had a hand in the alleged manhandling of any worker.”

NLC had given the minister an ultimatum to inaugurate the board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, with Chief Frank Kokori as the chairman.

The union claimed that Ngige was responsible for the change of the appointment of Kokori to chair the labour institute in Ilorin.

That ultimatum, which expired on May 1, led to the Wednesday protest by labour in Abuja