NJC recommends 33 judicial officers for appointment

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of six heads of courts and 26 Judicial officers for state high courts and one Kadi for Sharia Court of Appeal.

In a statement signed by the Director of Information, Soji Oye, the Council under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN) Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, made the recommendation at its meeting of 17th and 18th December, 2019.

According to the statement, Justice Tanko considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview committee and resolved to recommend them to the Governors of Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger States.

The thirty-three (33) successful candidates for appointment as heads of courts and other judicial officers are expected to be sworn-in after approval by their respective state governors and confirmation by the respective State House of Assembly.