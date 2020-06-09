NITP wants govt, citizens to protect environmental resources

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP), has called on government and citizens to protect the environmental resources of the country to save lives from extinction.

This was contained in a statement signed by National Public Relations Secretary Sani Daniel FNITP,to commemorate this year’s world environment day.

The UN had in fact declared 2011-2020 as a decade of Biodiversity, to underscore its importance as life support, the very live wire that connects the survival of the variety of different forms of life on earth.

The statement urged government to improvement on forts in order make the earth more convenient to live in by engaging in practices like planting of trees,limiting the amount of surfaces exposed to concrete cover,and promoting soft lands scapes win order to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“The world needs to pursue a strategic agenda that puts living in harmony with nature above other priorities, so as to store gain the lost values of natural living.”

NITP a professional body with the main purpose of promotion of livable human settlements, also joined in celebrating the world environment day.

The institute also called on all stakeholders in the environment sector and citizens to accept the roles and responsibilities of taking care of settlements through active financial land political commitment to physical Planning and disciplined implementation of development plans.

“This will enhance a balanced system of growth and development of the various hierarchies of human settlements, prevent decay of setlements,ultimately promoting and preserving ordered environments, and thereby limiting natural hazards.

“The institute will continue to pursue best practices in the preservation of the environment for generation yet unborn and encouraged governments at federal, state and local levels, private sector and citizens in general to embrace habits that would enhance sustainable living.”

