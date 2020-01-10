NIS registers 2,000 migrants in Jigawa

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

Few days to the termination of amnesty period to immigrants, the National Immigration Service said, so far about 2,000 migrants have been registered in Jigawa State.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Command of NIS, Bala Abdullahi Adamu while briefing news men yesterday in Dutse.

He explained that, the ongoing nationwide registration of immigrants followed the Presidential directive to the NIS to register all the immigrants living in Nigeria.

He noted that, according to the presidential directive, six month was declared as an ” amnesty period” during which every immigrant will be registered free of charge without considering having or not having any valid documents to enter Nigeria.

The NIS spokesperson expressed satisfaction on the aliens turnouts and cooperation given to the exercise added that after the six month amnesty period the exercise will continue according to the expected new presidential directives.

While making his remarks, the secretary of the Association of Niger Citizens Living in Jigawa State, Malam Tanimu Isyaku, expressed satisfaction on registration process.

He said, his association is given all necessary cooperation for the exercise through making official arrangement for transporting their members from across all 27 local government of the state to the command headquarter for the registration.

“We collaborated with immigration service, for calling our members local government after local government to avoid over crowd and ensure smooth exercise, ” Tanimu revealed.