NIOB to check building collapse in FCT — Chairman

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna with agency report

The Nigerian Institute of Builders (NIOB) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter said it would advocate and create awareness on building and builders in order to bring back the pride to the building profession.

The newly elected Chairman of NIOB, Peter Omale made the disclosure recently innAbuja saying that the issue of building collapse across the country, and FCT in particular, had become a source of concern for the institute.

”We will explore modern technologies and e-building in enhancing professionalism in the sector.

“On building collapse, we are going to embark on massive training of builders to ensure that there is no case of building collapse in Abuja,” Omale said

It would be recalled that Omale was elected Chairman of NIOB, FCT chapter during the FCT Builders Conference and Annual General Meeting on Thursday night alongside Isiaka Oladele, Vice Chairman, Wilson Odunmbaku, Immediate Past Chairman and Usman Abdulmumini, Secretary.

Others included Abdulsalam Kabir, Financial Secretary, Regina Tanko, Treasurer,John Bawa- Welfare Secretary and Bayo Adelakun, Publicity Secretary.

