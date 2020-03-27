NiMet to intensify monitoring of rising water profile-DG

Share This





















By Miriam Humbe

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has said that there was the need to measure and monitor water well, as the rising profile of water in the climate debate was the aim of celebrating of World Meteorological Day (WMD), and 2020 World Water Day.

NiMet Director-General, Prof. Sani Mashi who said this in statement revealed that NiMet was ready to work harder to achieve the feat by providing weather and climate advisories to its stakeholders across all sectors.

He said NiMet was determined to intensify efforts toward providing timely, accurate and reliable weather and climate information to guide policy and decision making.

The Director-General said the main aim of intensifying effort was to promote national development through accurate, timely weather and climate information.

“We do this in fulfilment of the mandates of the Agency as contained in its Establishment Act of 2003.

“Water is one of the most precious commodities of the 21st century. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency is therefore central to efforts to count every drop because every drop of water counts in Nigeria.

“NiMet commemorate with other bodies for this year’s celebration of World Meteorological Day with the theme: “Climate Change and Water- Count every drop, every drop Counts.

“The 2020 World Water Day and World Meteorological Day are therefore both dedicated to Climate and Water.

“By uniting the two international observances, which fall on March 22, and March 23, respectively, the aim is to raise the profile of water in the climate debate,” he said.

The World Meteorological Day is celebrated across the world by more than 190 World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Member States/Countries on March 23, annually using a particular chosen theme.