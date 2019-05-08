NiMet to help strengthen Liberian meteorological services

Share This





















By Miriam Humbe

The Director General/CEO of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet), Prof. Abubakar Sani Mashi, has assured that the federal government through his agency was ready to assist the Liberian Meteorological Services in strengthening its capacity to deliver efficient services.

The Director General disclosed this while addressing representatives of the Liberian students from the World Meteorological Organisation Regional Training Centre, Oshodi, who visited his office in Abuja.

Prof. Mashi explained that within the West African context, Nigeria (NiMet) was a big brother to Liberia and was willing to give all the necessary support and assistance that Liberia needed.

He affirmed that Nigeria and Liberia shared a cordial relationship in terms of provision of weather services adding that presently NiMet produce daily weather services to Sierra – Leone and Liberia and some other sister nations within the West African region.

He explained that, it was at the instance of the WMO’s request for West African countries to support one another, especially in weather related areas, that NiMet had given assurance and commitment to train and retrain the students on aspects of meteorology.

He envisioned that by the end of the training they would be in a better position to assist their country in generating weather information and services and expressed optimism that Liberia would be strong enough to help others in the same way they had been assisted.

The leader of the students, Lemuel Kleeme, Deputy Director for Public Affairs, Ministry of Transport Republic of Liberia, expressed appreciation for the partnership and support they enjoyed from NiMet especially in meteorology and promised they would utilize all that would be learnt to the fullest to be at par with the rest of the world.

Speaking earlier, Director, Research and Training Prof .Oniyonuoye. Ojugo, explained that part of the students training was to be in the headquarters for three weeks on practical aspects of Public Weather Presentation.

The twenty eight students were the second set to embark on the training expected to cover Agrometeorology, Data Processing, Forecasting as well as Public Weather Presentation. The training varies from one month to one year depending on the curriculum. The first batch of students from Liberia was trained in 2016.