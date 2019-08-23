NIMC extends National Identification Number enrolment to Nigerians in Austria, Germany

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), said it has concluded plans to extend National Identification Number (NIN) Enrolment to Nigerians in Diaspora who live in Austria and Germany.

A statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the agency’s General Manager, Operations/Corporate Communications, Abdulhamid Umar, said the indication was disclosed by the Director General/of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu A. Aziz at the Headquarters of the Commission.

The statement said the exercise will involve the demographic and biometric data capture of Nigerians residing in Austria and Germany and will be done in collaboration with Biosec Solution Limited, one of the Partners licensed by NIMC to carry out enrolment across the globe.

It said the agency’s boss noted that the extension was to ensure that Nigerians living in Diaspora are not disenfranchised from the process, as it is in line with NIMC’s mandate to populate the National Identity Database (NIDB) and issue the NIN to all Nigerians and Legal Residents.

Engr. Aziz also reiterated that the NIN is a mandatory requirement for many services like the acquisition and renewal of the International Passport, Bank account opening in Nigeria, Tax filing in Nigeria, and Business registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission amongst others.