NIMC expands enrolment to Saudi Arabia, Germany, India others

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

With the successful deployment of enrolment Centres in South Africa, US, UK, and other countries, the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC), said it has concluded plans to extend the National Identification Number (NIN) registration to other countries including Saudi Arabia, Canada, Germany, Ghana, Senegal, Benin Republic, Mali, India, amongst others.

NIMC in a statement issued yesterday by its said the commission has also chosen major cities where the enrolment would take place in stated countries, which have high population of Nigerians, to ensure that more Nigerians are captured into the National Identity Database (NIDB).

“The rollout of additional enrolment centres in these cities is in collaboration with NIMC licensed partners: Dantata Universal Services Nigeria Limited/VFS Global, National e-Authentication/Defcon Systems and Slogani Consults Limited.

“In the Middle East, the Commission has completed plans to start the registration in Saudi Arabia’s two major cities: Jeddah and Riyadh and in Ghana the exercise will take place in Accra, the capital, Dakar in Senegal, Cotonou and Port Novo in Benin Republic.

“There will also be registration centres in Banjul capital of The Gambia, Bamako in Mali, Ndjamena in Chad, Monrovia in Liberia, Lome in Togo, Abidjan in Ivory Coast and Douala in Cameroon.

“In Germany, the NIN enrolment centre will be deployed in Berlin and Frankfurt, and in Vancouver in Canada, Leicester and London in the United Kingdom and Houston in the United State of America.”

It said the venue for the registration in Jeddah is TasHeel Commercial Plaza, First Floor-Suwald Bin Sakher Street, Off Jundub Bin Kaab Street, Al Mohammadiyah District 1, Jeddah, KSA.

“In Riyadh the enrolment will take place in Shop 2, Zahra Building Umm al Hamam, Opposite Hyper Panda (Dove Plaza), Umm Al Haman Street, Riyadh, KSA.

“In Accra, Nigerians can register on the First Floor, Atlantic Tower, Airport City, Accra, Ghana.

“While in Dakar, the venue is VFS Global, rez de chausses, Immeeuble atrium centre, km 8 route de Ouakam, Dakar, Senegal. In Cotonou, there are two venues. The first is Satguru Travel & Tours Services, Immeuble Satguru, Derriere escape and the second is Feud Stade Matheeu Kerekou, rue pave d’ AGLA, 1er VON a gauche Immeuble MSS Sari. In Port Novo the venue is Tokpa ruw en face de project Songhai, ruw de I’ Englise Catholique Charles Ouganda, immeuble Carrefour le Destin.

“The enrolment centres in Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Senegal, Togo, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Mali, Chad, Cameroon, Liberia and Benin Republic will be flagged-off on the 29th July 2019”.