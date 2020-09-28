NIHOTOUR to collaborate with private sector on tourism devt – Kangiwa tourism – Kangiwa

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

As Nigeria join the global community to celebrate 2020 World Tourism Day (WTD), the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), said the institute will work closely to promote and collaborate with the private sector for a sustainable development growth of tourism industry in Nigeria.

The Director General NIHOTOUR, Nura Sani Kangiwa made this known in a statement issued and signed by Ahmed Mohamade Sule, Deputy Director,Media & Public Relations .

Kangiwa said the theme of this year’s celebration “Tourism and Rural Development”was apt and in line with the desire of the federal government to open up the rural areas for enhanced national growth and development via the diversification of the economy that includes the tourism industry.,

“ NIHOTOUR is celebrating this year’s WTD in partnership with the Lagos State Chapter of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and TARZAN, this has shown the cordial relationship between the organized private sector and the Institute in manpower,capacity building of professional practice in the hospitality and travel-tourism industry of the country”.

He also called on the stakeholders to encourage and sponsor their staff for training and re-training in order to abreast them with global trends and practices in the industry for better service delivery to meets international standards and best practices,

“Tourism is a social, cultural and economic activity which if properly harnessed, can develop the non-oil sector of the Nigerian economy as veritable source of revenue in view of the drastic shortfall in oil revenue in recent times”.

He added that NIHOTOUR as a training Institute will play its part for the evolution of knowledge-based and informed professional conducts in the service industry of tourism and hospitality .

