NIHOTOUR set for digital technology training – Kangiwa

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism(NIHOTOUR), said the agency is set for digital technology training to enhance capacity development in the tourism industry.

The Director General of the Institute,Nura Kangiwa, made the disclosure when he received the officials of Backbone Connectivity Network Limited (BCN), led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Ibrahim Dikko in Abuja, yesterday.

A statement signed by Ahmed Sule, Director, Media &Public Relations.,said

Kangiwa pointed out that keeping pace with modern tends of technology made tourism and hospitality business easy .

“NIHOTOUR is set to deliver it core mandate of providing training in Hospitality and Travel Tourism skill acquisition and public enlightenment.

The DG explained that,he is exploring platform to partner with digital technology service providers so as to deploy their high internet band wave services in order to achieve the desired upgrade of the Institute’s training services via virtual, e-learning as well as distance learning particularly in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and the entrenchment of non-pharmaceutical protocols to stem the upsurge in the spread of the disease.

In his remarks,MD/CEO BCN,Ibrahim Dikko said BCN has four portals that NIHOTOUR can leverage on to achieve its digital technology service delivery platforms that allow for communication via fibre that is affordable and sustainable.

Dikko said the Company has integrated connectivity solution to serve the African continent and their service is to provide dedicated internet facilities of high quality to their clients who demand them, thus, NIHOTOUR should be rest assured of high-quality internet service provision from BCN.

