NIHOTOUR ready to support organisations promoting youth tourism 

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Nura Sani Kangiwa,

has reiterated readiness of the Institute to offer all necessary support to organizations involved in the promotion of youth tourism in the country.

Kangiwa made the disclosure when he received in audience, members of the National Executive Council of Youth Tourism Development Organization-Nigeria (YTDONigeria) led by its President, Comrd. Emmanuel Okon.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Director Media and Public Relation,Ahmed M.Sule in Abuja,recently.

He said youths constitute a very critical area of focus in the efforts to develop and grow the Nigerian tourism industry.

Kangiwa said NIHOTOUR is prepared to reverse the trend on the neglect of youth in national tourism development programmes through value reorientation.