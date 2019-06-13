Nigerlites urged to support Gov. Bello developmental policies.

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The people of Niger State have been called upon to rededicate themselves to the developmental ideals of the present administration led by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for sustainable development and virile economy.

This plea was contained in the Democracy Day message of Musa Rogo Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, SSG’s Office over seeing General Services.

The Permanent Secretary said the enduring significance of the celebration will find its true meaning if it is used as a platform for deep reflection, a period of soul-searching on how far we have come as a country, what we have been able to achieve and how to chart a new course for a better Niger State and Nigeria in general.

He revealed that the administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has seen the Democracy Day as a veritable avenue to improve the fortunes of the citizens and make them have abiding faith in the State.

Governance is human enterprise which makes sense only if it is focused on the betterment of the populace which Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is unarguably making history in several dimensions, Ibrahim stressed.

He enjoined Nigerians to desist from fake news and continue to extol the virtue of love, harmony, peaceful co-existence and respect for one another irrespective of religious, political or social affiliations.

The Permanent Secretary appealed to the Nigerlites to use the occasion to engender the spirit of patriotism, unflinching loyalty and support to the programmes and policies of the present administration designed to bring rapid development to the State.

Beyond the fireworks, the joy and clinking of glasses that come with the epoch making event, the Permanent Secretary advised that the celebration be also used to provide the right pathway for cementing our unity and turning our weaknesses into strength.