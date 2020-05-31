Nigeria’s SDGs review report to be presented at U.N in July

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In a desire to achieve road-base participation in the Nigerian’s 2020 Voluntary National Review (VNR) report on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) stakeholders held Virtual National Validation workshop, which will be presented during the 2020 United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development in New York between July 13th -17th 2020.

A statement issued yesterday by Janet McDickson, Head, Communications Unit, OSSAP-SDGs, said the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs) Princess Adejoke Orelope –Adefulire, opined that before the Covid-19 pandemic, regional and national consultative workshops were initially organized to generate useful knowledge and share experiences with a view to accelerating the implementation of the SDGs in Nigeria.

She said the imminent lockdown across the country due to the Covid-19 made it practically impossible to hold such physical workshops.

The SSAP-SDG’s said Nigeria is focusing on seven priority reporting SDG’s-1,3,4,5,8,16 and 17 based on national development priorities as seen in the three cardinal objectives of President Buhari’s administration which are: economy, security and fight against corruption, also as embedded in the Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan(ERGP)2017-2020.

She said members of the core working, group had critically reviewed the first Draft Report and provided constructive feedback pointing out that, the final draft which is a product of extensive research and wide consultation when validated by the participants, will be submitted to HLPF June 11th 2020

In his remarks, the Hon. Minister of state, Budget and National Planning Mr. Clement Agba , said the review of this year’s report presentation coincides with Nigeria’s plan to develop a successor Development Plan to the ERGP stating that the plan has reached advanced stage in the preparation of the country’s future plan, specifically with the domestication and customization of the Integrated Sustainable Development Goals(iSDGs) model late last year and its deployment to the macroeconomic analysis Department of the Federal Ministry Finance, Budget and National Planning.

The minister said, “I look forward to working closely with all of you as we develop a future National Plan that speaks to the aspiration of the SDGs and address the glaring challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic and similar future unforeseen and natural phenomena.”

In his good will message, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mr. Edward Kallon congratulates Nigeria and Nigerians for commitment to the 2020 Voluntary National Review.

He pointed out that, though some progress was being made in implementing the SDGs in Nigeria, there is need for more actions to deliver the SDGs by 2030.

