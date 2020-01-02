Nigeria’s oldest soldier, Pa Aduku dies at 101

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Nigeria’s oldest surviving soldier of the Nigerian Army, Pa Adama Aduku, has died aged 101.

The army announced the death of the World War II veteran on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to the army, Pa Aduku died on Tuesday December 31, 2019.

Pa Aduku’s last public appearance was in 2019 at the Nigerian Army Day Celebrations in Lagos, where he was presented with an award of excellence by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Aduku reportedly joined the Nigerian contingent fighting for the British colonial army in Burma and Egypt during the Second World War II.

Aduku was born in 1918 in Abejukolo-Ife, in the Omaha Local Government Area of Kogi State and he joined the army in 1945.