Nigeria’s next President not about age, region – CAN

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), said Nigeria’s next President should be someone that can deliver the goods, unite the nation and take it out of economic woes.

CAN added that the person should be capable of addressing security challenges regardless of his age and region.

The Vice-Chairman CAN in the Northern States and Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Rev Joseph John Hayab stated this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that those coming out to talk about the age and region of the next President are only out to start an agenda that will further divide and put Nigeria in a more difficult situation.

“Our Association, therefore, wishes to warn the nation against these unhealthy moves and also to appeal to Nigerians not to allow these short-sighted and selfish considerations to becloud our reasoning.

“We have elected leaders in the past because of some of these considerations but only ends with regrets and lack of progress.

“ Those who have been misleading us with these parochial views anytime elections are around the corners have started a new game which we must all resist and never give them space.

“How long should we allow our country to be dancing back and forth when looking for a genuine leader?

“Every citizen that truly loves this country knows that we have suffered too long and need to shine our eyes.”