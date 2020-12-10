Nigeria’s elections will continue to be better, INEC chairman assures

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, NEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu has expressed the firm optimism that a speedy passage of the amendment of the nation’s electoral legal framework will help, enormously, in confronting the challenges ahead.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu said this yesterday shortly after being formally sworn in for a second term in office by President Muhammadu Buhari at the 27th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Stating that various preparations for 2023 general elections have started in earnest, the INEC Chairman added that the electoral legal framework is fundamental, as such would help the commission to formulate regulations and guidelines.

The Commission, Professor Yakubu disclosed, has clearly demonstrated, in recent elections, that elections are getting better and they will continue to get better.

“The preparations for 2023 general elections have proceeded in earnest.

Therefore, the electoral legal framework is fundamental, without which we cannot formulate our regulations and guidelines.

“Without regulations and guidelines, we cannot conclude work on the manual for the training of ad-hoc staff for the elections.

“So from here, I am going to proceed to the National Assembly, so work begins in earnest and we have already started”, he said.

Continuing, he said, “We have clearly demonstrated in recent elections that elections are getting better and they will continue to get better.

“The National Assembly is holding a public hearing on the amendment of the electoral legal framework.

“This is important and this time around, working with the National Assembly, we’ll ensure a speedy passage of the amendment bill and once it is assented to, it will help us enormously in confronting the challenges ahead”, he said

It will be recalled that President Buhari reappointed Professor Yakubu as Chairman of INEC for another five-year tenure on October 27th.

He is the first Chairman to be reappointed to head INEC.

Meanwhile, the acting Chairman, AVM Ahmed Mu’azu, rtd, will today hand over to the Chairman INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

The ceremony has been scheduled to hold at the Conference Hall of the commission in Abuja.

