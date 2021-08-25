Nigeria’s current food system weak, vulnerable to shocks, says minister

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, has described the country’s food system as weak and vulnerable to shocks.

Shehuri disclosed this on Monday at this year’s Feed Nigeria Summit held in Abuja.

Represented by the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Hajia Karima Babangida, Shehuri said the summit would assist the Ministry to re-examine the weak link, with a view to strengthening it for an agricultural system that will work for Nigeria and stabilise food security.

He said that the Ministry was determined to create a functional food system that will guarantee all citizens unrestricted access to good quality, nutritious and safe food.

“This underscores the various programmes and interventions that are on-going in the Ministry in areas of agricultural livelihood and support, food safety, and the provision of infrastructure in different ecological zones of the country”, he said.

He added that for a sustainable food system, the country must rise to overcome the challenges of poor quality food supplies, hunger, malnutrition and improper habit of promoting food wastage.(NAN)