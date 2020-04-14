Nigeria’s coronavirus cases spread to 19 states, Abuja

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria has affected nineteen states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

So far, only 17 out of 36 states in Nigeria, is free of the virus.

The states are; Abia, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as of Apr 12, said there are 323 confirmed cases in the country.

All the states in the Southwest have recorded cases of the virus. Lagos has 176 infections, the highest in the country, while there are 20 cases in Osun, 11 in Oyo, seven in Ogun and two in Ekiti and Ondo.

In the Northeast, the only state affected so far is Bauchi which has recorded six cases.

FCT Abuja has 56 cases, the highest in the North Central.

Other states in the region with cases are Kwara with four while Benue and Niger States have one case each.

Three States in the Northwest have been affected; Kaduna, Katsina and Kano States have six, five and one cases respectively.

Four of the six states in the oil-rich South-South region have recorded cases of the virus. There are 12 in Edo, five in Akwa Ibom, three in Delta and two in Rivers States.

Also, in the South-East region, Enugu State has recorded two cases while Anambra State has reported one.

Meanwhile, a total number of 85 patients have been discharged while 10 deaths have been recorded.