Nigerians must unite against coronavirus, says Natforce DG

Share This





















By Paul Efiong, Abuja

As the country and indeed the international community continue to battle Covid-19 pandemic, the Director General National Taskforce to Combat illegal Importation of Firearms,Light Weapons, Ammunition, Chemical Weapons and Pipeline Vandalism (Natforce), Chief Osita Okereke has urged Nigerians across political and ethnic divides to be patriotic, support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration efforts to contain the spread of the novel virus in the country.

In a statement released in Abuja Wednesday which he personally signed, Chief Okereke stated that corona virus does not respect political ethnic or religious leaning.

According to the statement, it is clear that President Buhari’s administration through his recent address to the nation is working hard to contain the pandemic across the country.

He regretted that some people are trying to score cheap political points and warned that they should desist from distracting government with their antics which is capable of derailing the efforts to contain the pandemic

The statement read in part, “this is a matter of life and death and we must give maximum support to this administration and the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 as well as efforts to revive the economy.

“We must observe all the safety protocols published by the government. It is time to take responsibility so as to flatten the curve of the spread of the virus

“I urge Nigerians to avoid unnecessary criticism and fake news. We must unite in the fight against our common enemy which is covid-19.

The statement further described President Buhari as a kind hearted person who does not place his personal interest ahead of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...