Nigerian professionals in EU nations pass vote of confidence on Buhari

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A group of Nigerian professionals, otherwise known as Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe, in 44 European countries, have passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

ANPE made this known in a communiqué after its extraordinary emergency assembly, held at The Hotel Urdanibia Park conference hall in Spain on Monday.

In the communiqué co-signed by President, Dr. Agwu Onyeke and 13 country heads, ANPE said there is need for all to support President Buhari and the military in the fight against terrorism.

As part of the issues identified and resolved, the Nigerian professionals frowned at the “ despicable killing of clergies and humanitarian workers by the Boko Haram/ISWAP group” which it described as “politically motivated.”

While acknowledging the efforts of the gallant troops, the group hinged the escalation of the crisis in Nigeria on foreign conspiracies and local actors to trigger ethno-religious war in Nigeria.

After extensive deliberations, however, the ANPE passed a vote of confidence on the Buhari-led administration in tackling the various security challenges in the country.

While hailing the Service Chiefs for raising to the occasion amidst conspiracy from desperate politicians, it further urged Nigerians to unite in the fight against terrorism.

‘’That the Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe after extensive deliberations passed a vote of confidence on the Muhammadu Buhari led administration in tackling the various security challenges in the country.

‘’That the efforts of the Service Chiefs in this regard are indeed commendable and an indication that in a matter of time, the war against terrorism would be over in Nigeria.

‘’That Nigerians from all walks of life should extend their support to the government’s quest to making Nigeria secure and safe for all concerned.

‘’That the Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe condemns the attempt by some politicians to politicize the operations of the Nigerian Military.

‘’That the Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe is in support of the giant strides of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration in its efforts at making Nigeria a secure and prosperous country.’’