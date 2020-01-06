Nigerian maize in high demand in USA, Bangladesh, says MAN

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

The National Chairman of Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji

Bello Abubakar has disclosed that due to the closure of the nation’s

borders and improved maize farming in the country, the commodity is

now on a high demand in United States of America and Bangladesh.

Abubakar made the disclosure Monday in Katsina while speaking in an interview with newsmen.

“With the closure of the borders and improved maize farming investors

from these two countries have indicated their willingness to invest in

the farming sector of the country,” he added.

He advised the government to close its eyes and ears from the critics

that are according to him” bent on criticizing the border closure for

their selfish interest.

According to him, the closure of the border has made farming more

attractive and encourage farmers to take farming seriously.

He further advised government to open more farm lands and hand them to

prospective farmers as a way of encouraging the youth to embrace the

venture and make the country self-reliant in food production.

Abubakar similarly advised governments at all levels to clear forest

harbouring criminal to Encourage people to turn such forest into

farmlands.

He noted that since the inter entire of the Federal Government with

the support of their association farming yields in the country has

increased by about 90%.

He therefore urged the citizens to rally round the government in

achieving food security in the country.