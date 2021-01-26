Nigerian children among 60m in need of help to survive this year – Save the Children warns

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Save the Children International (SCI), has warmed that astonishing 60 million children who need help to survive this year – half of all the children in need globally – live in just eight countries.

The countries included: Yemen 10,935,000; DRC 10,192,000; Ethiopia 10,011,000; Afghanistan 9,700,000; Sudan 6,164,000; Syria 4,680,000;

Pakistan 4,305,000; Nigeria 4,250,000.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, by Ms. Inger Ashing, CEO of Save the Children International.

She said Save the Children is calling for a concerted and immediate global response in 2021 to ensure last year’s setbacks do not permanently impact an entire generation for years to come.

“COVID-19 has put decades of progress for the world’s most vulnerable children at risk. Weak health systems were impacted as children saw their parents or teachers being taken away to hospitals with the virus. Children went hungry as families were plunged into poverty because breadwinners lost their income.

“The education of more than 300 million pupils is affected by the pandemic[ii], as many schools had to close to curb the virus, increasing the risk of child abuse, exploitation, child marriage or children dropping out of school permanently.

According to the UN, more than 235 million people – an estimated half of them children – will need some form of humanitarian assistance this year, up from 170 million in 2020. That’s a dramatic 40 percent increase in less than a year. “

She added that “2021 can be better, or far worse, than 2020 for children – it completely depends on humanity coming together to fight for every child to survive, learn, thrive, and be protected against violence. There is no excuse for children going hungry day-after-day, being forced to work to put food on the table, or denied their right to education.

“We are particularly worried about the numbers of children at risk of acute and severe malnutrition if we fail to act now. We can’t ignore the clear warning signs of dangerous food shortages and a risk of famine in many countries, including Yemen, DRC, South Sudan, and parts of Nigeria.

“Even before the pandemic, children were facing a triple-threat to their rights from conflict, climate change and hunger. If we delay action, we risk losing thousands – potentially tens of thousands – of children from entirely preventable causes. We cannot let that happen.

To help tackle the biggest threat to children’s survival and other rights in living memory, Save the Children is launching a $769 million plan to reach 15.7 million people including 9.4 million children in 37 countries.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...