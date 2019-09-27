Nigerian certified engineers to get int’l status, says COREN president

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The President Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria(COREN), Engr Ali Rabiu,said that COREN said he is presently pursuing a new policy that will strengthen the process of accreditation and certification of engineering graduates in Nigerian tertiary institutions, so as to be in conformity with the International Engineering Alliance (IEA), standards.

Engr.Rabiu made the disclosure when the management of Bayero University Kano organized a befitting reception in recognition of contributions to the engineering profession and national development.

A statement signed by Head Public Relations of COREN, Haruna Ojonugwa,said Engr. Rabiu further explained that ,based on the decision reached by Washington Accord during the global meeting of the International Engineering Alliance(IEA) in which countries from Europe and America among others,being the countries signatories to the Accord, have agreed on the institutionalization of certain mechanisms which will give an international recognition of registered engineers from the member countries

He said plans are ongoing by the council for accredited engineering programs to have a similar status with its counterparts at the international level.

Consequently, he expressed joy over the improved infrastructural development of the university in the last twenty years, which he said was as a result of good leadership.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring standards and quality in the engineering program across the nation’s tertiary institutions.

While commending the president, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, advised COREN to liaise with other regulatory bodies, particularly the National Universities Commission (NUC) in the aspect of accreditation of programs so as to have synergy and efficiency.

He wished him a successful tenure and urged him to be a good ambassador of his alma Mata.