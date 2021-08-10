Nigerian Army to Court Marshall Officer, conspirators fingered in Banana vendor killing -Counsel

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Following alleged extra judicial killing of a banana vendor in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital by a Soldier and his conspirators, the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police have jointly concluded investigations and uncovered the real killer of the deceased.

This was contained in a statement by the Counsel to deceased family, barrister Bello Galadi and made available to newsmen in Gusau, the state capital.

The statement said the culprits are presently waiting to be arraigned by the Nigerian Army before the Court Marshall in Sokoto State.

The statement further reads, “You could recall that late Abdul Kadir (Mai Ayaba) was shot dead by Soldiers in Gusau, Zamfara State on the 9th May, 2021 as a result of little misunderstanding between him and two (2) Soldiers.

Having taken all the necessary step in making sure that the culprits did not go unpunished, I am pleased to inform the general public that investigation into the killing has been concluded.

“There were two (2) separate investigations: the one carried out by the Police and the other one carried out by the Military. I am happy to tell you that both investigations have uncovered the real killer of late Abdul Kadir (Mai Ayaba) and his conspirators. At the moment, they are in Sokoto, awaiting arraignment before the Court Marshal.

“My special gratitude to Almighty Allah for the success so far. I am greatly indebted to the Nigeria Police Force Zamfara State Command, more particularly the State CID that carried out the arrest and in- depth investigation into the matter.

“I am equally indebted to the Military authority in Zamfara State without whose support and cooperation this success would have been a mirage.

I thank my legal team, being headed by Malam Anthony M. L. Esq; the Chairman, Bello Galadi Foundation, M. A. Abdullahi; the media team; the human rights organizations and all peace lovers of Zamfara State”, the statement further explained.