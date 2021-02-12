Nigeria women judges doing wonderfully well – CJN

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN) Justice Tanko Mohammad, has rated Nigerian women judges high in the discharge of their judicial functions inspite of challenges.

The CJN who spoke at the Biennial Conference of the National Association of Women Judges in Nigeria(NAWJIN) revealed that going by the trend, female judges will soon take over the judiciary in Lagos state.

The conference with the theme, The Woman: Her Work Place, was to engage the minds, inform, prepare and equip female Justices and Judges on the imperatives of understanding and being in command of their work environment.

Justice Tanko further informed that he was not surprised with the performance of the female judges because they have expertise that cannot be doubted.

Highly represented by Justice Olabode Rhodes Vivour, The CJN pleaded with women judges to continue to make giant strides in the discharge of their judicial functions.

“I am happy that women judges in every state in Nigeria have been doing wonderfully well, they have some expertise that cannot be doubted and I want to say that very soon, they will take over the judiciary in Lagos’’

He congratulated the outgoing President of the association, Justice Mary Peter Odili of the Supreme court for her tremendous contributions to the association and challenged those to take over to keep up the good work.

In her welcome address, Justice Odili lamented that women are still being discriminated against in the country.

She noted the challenges faced by women in the work environment in Nigeria particularly judges is worthy of consideration in such National conference.

She said that as a developing nation, the place and the role of women is still being confused and largely misunderstood.

“As we look forward to government for the 35% affirmative action, the need to have women to prepare themselves to take up the opportunities on arrival is imperative and it is a task which we must champion and pursue with vigour.”

