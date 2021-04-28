Nigeria will overcome current security challenges – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome her current security challenges.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the vice president made this known when he received a traditional ruler from Nasarawa State, Alhaji Ahmed Hassan, the Yankanje Uke.

Osinbajo assured that the present challenges would prepare Nigeria for a greater and prosperous future and urged the traditional institution to support the re-engineering process.

“There is no question at all that we are facing security challenges, but we are able to overcome them; the role of the leadership is to sit down to think through the problems.

“This is a big country; so policing is very difficult; there is a need for us to reorganize our security architecture, which is what is going on now.’’

“I believe strongly that the reason why we are experiencing what we are going through today is because we are being prepared for the future.

“A future where we will take into account all of the problems because if we haven’t gone through the problems we are going through now, it will be difficult for us to appreciate the importance of fairness and justice, the importance of giving people a voice and a representation.

“I am very pleased to hear about what you are doing.”

The vice president said that one of the reasons why there were divisions and conflicts in the parts of the country was because people did not feel included in the management of affairs in their localities.

He commended the traditional ruler for his leadership style.

“I think you have created an opportunity where the options are available for bringing appeals to a center of fairness and justice for people from across the country, and it is one that is to be emulated. (NAN)