Nigeria, Turkey seek stronger ties on infrastructural devt

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu has stressed the need for more collaboration between Nigeria and Turkey for infrastructural development.

Engr. Aliyu said this when he received on behalf of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, the Turkish Minister of Trade, Rushar Peckan who paid a courtesy call on the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing recently.

He said, “In order to achieve success in our development since Nigeria and Turkey have common development goals, there is need to share knowledge in technological investment and collaborate in engineering design and construction for the purpose of providing infrastructure for development”.

A statement signed by Stephen Kilebi

DD(Press and Public Relations)said the minister expressed the willingness of the Ministry of Works and Housing to collaborate with investors in the road infrastructure sector.

He added that his Ministry was ready to partner with Turkey in the areas,of development of various Greenfield and Brownfield projects across the nation, mass development of affordable housing in selected city centres across Nigeria, capacity development and mentoring for Public-Private partnership officials .

Earlier, the Minister of Trade for the Republic of Turkey, Rushar Pekan disclosed that the purpose of the visit was to seek increased collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Housing with the view to increase Turkey’s trade volume in Nigeria in road construction and engineering.

Pekan who described Nigeria as one of the most important countries and the biggest economy in Africa noted that Nigeria had great potential in road construction and engineering adding that her country was blessed with experts in that field.

She therefore urged the ministry to consider Turkish investors in those areas.

She was accompanied on the visit by the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Melih Ulueren and some Turkish investors.