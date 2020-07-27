Nigeria safer, more peaceful than 5 years ago – Buratai

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Burata has said the country is relatively peaceful and safer than it was five years ago.

The Army boss made the assertion during a sit-out with soldiers wounded in battle. The event was held at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna, yesterday.

The COAS said the success was made possible due to the sacrifices made by the wounded soldiers and the country appreciates their commitments.

Accompanied by several top military officers, General Buratai said that he was happy to be with them.

“You made yourself in a position that your sacrifice is something that you should be proud of. I am proud also and happy that you have chosen the right profession.

“I am very happy to see you, haven’t met some of you in the field, you were determined to pay the supreme prize. This is the true spirit of a gallant soldier and a patriot.

“I am proud you have made the impact that some of our colleagues and Nigerians are safe.

“I am happy that we are living in peace than we were five years ago. Some of you are still expecting your follow up treatment abroad.

“I understand you also need recreational facilities here, some are also needing promotion, it has been taken note of and will be addressed.

“We will continue to send our officers to see how we can get you rehabilitated through a skills acquisition programme so that when you recuperate, you can go back to the field.

“Let me assure you that the fight against insurgency is a Collective effort and this can be achieved through our determination and teachings we have been taught and applying them on the field.

“The issue of some of your allowances has been brought to my notice by the CMD, we will see how it can be offset.

“I am well encouraged by the remarks by the Warrant Officer and Major, it is very encouraging to see you in high spirits. When you go back, we will ensure you have brand new Equipment. Though we hope before you go back, the insurgents would have been defeated so you don’t need to go back.

“We will continue to ensure the barracks are conducive for your families,” he assured.

One of the wounded soldiers, Warrant Officer Yayaya Isyaku of Nigerian Army Artillery Corps, while speaking on behalf of others, said he was delighted to see the COAS and have him serve him dinner.

“We here in 44 Army Hospital are happy with everything here. The nurses and doctors are taking good care of us. The CMD is doing a motherly job here, she is taking care of us.,” he said.

I am ready to go back to the mission area to fight and attack Boko Haram. The COAS took me to India to get a prosthetic leg, I got an oversized one and could not use it. As soon as I get the right size, I am ready to go back to the battle field.

Acting Chief Medical Director 44 Army Hospital, Colonel E.O. Aburime in her remarks, said that they were excited that the COAS visited them at the hospital.

